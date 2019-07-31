McNeil went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the White Sox.

He took Josh Osich deep in the 11th inning to break up a 2-2 tie. McNeil has moved back into the MLB lead in batting average, and his .336/.396/.513 slash line through 92 games with 11 homers and 46 RBI is highly impressive for a player in his first full big-league season.

