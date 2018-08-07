Mets' Jeff McNeil: Smacks second homer
McNeil went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Reds.
The 26-year-old has done nothing but hit at every level this season including the majors, and McNeil now boasts a .364/.462/.606 slash line with two homers in his first 12 big-league games. He'll cool down eventually, but the previously unheralded 12th-round pick in 2013 has put himself firmly in the Mets' future plans.
