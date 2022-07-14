McNeil (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday and will start in left field and bat fifth in his return to the lineup for the Mets' series finale with the Cubs.

McNeil rejoined the Mets in Chicago after he missed the entire three-game series in Atlanta while observing the birth of his child. Though he'll be filling in for a resting Mark Canha in Thursday's contest, McNeil is expected to see most of his opportunities in second base moving forward, especially with Starling Marte (groin) back in the lineup in right field following a four-game absence.