Mets' Jeff McNeil: Starting in left field
McNeil (hand) will bat sixth and start in left field Tuesday against the Phillies.
McNeil went for precautionary X-rays Monday night after being struck on the hand by a pitch, but as expected, he'll be ready to play Tuesday. He's collected a base knock in eight of his past 10 games and is 16-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over that stretch.
