McNeil went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over Atlanta.

McNeil opened the scoring, belting a three-run shot in the third inning, then extended the Mets lead with another long ball in the ninth, giving him 12 homers on the season and his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven games. After going 33 games without a home run, McNeil has now gone deep three times in his last three starts. The Veteran is now slashing .261/.351/.462 with 44 RBI, 35 runs scored and two stolen bases through 92 games this year.