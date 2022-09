McNeil went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 9-3 win Sunday in Miami.

McNeil singled, stole second and scored in the second and drove in a run in the third with another single. It was his fourth stolen base in as many attempts this year. In his last 19 contests, he has put nearly every ball in play, walking four times and striking out three times in 78 plate appearances. He continues to get on base regularly and is hitting .390/.417/.558 since July 30.