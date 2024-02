An MRI in December confirmed that McNeil is still dealing with a partial tear of the UCL in his left elbow, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The good news for McNeil and the Mets is that the 31-year-old throws right-handed. McNeil missed the final weekend of last season after being diagnosed with the tear, but doctors have cleared him for full activities this spring. Although he's capable of playing the outfield, McNeil is expected to see the bulk of his starts in 2024 at second base.