McNeil (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 30-year-old continues to manage right hamstring tightness and is on the bench for the fifth consecutive game. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, manager Buck Showalter is confident McNeil will be ready for Tuesday's matchup with the Astros after Monday's scheduled off day. J.D. Davis will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday.