McNeil went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Hitting leadoff and playing left field, McNeil pushed his spring slash line up to .321/.321/.571 through 28 at-bats. The Mets still aren't sure whether they'll need him at third base to begin the season, or let him continue his transition to the outfield, but wherever he plays the 26-year-old figures to hit.