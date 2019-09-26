McNeil was diagnosed with a distal ulnar fracture in his right wrist Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

McNeil will see his season come to an end four games early after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning Wednesday against the Marlins. It's unclear if surgery will be necessary, but it's a tough way to end a spectacular season for the 27-year-old. McNeil will finish 2019 with a .318/.384/.531 slash line with 37 doubles, 23 home runs and 73 RBI in 133 games.