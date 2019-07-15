McNeil went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

After leading off the game with his eighth homer of the year, McNeil picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old has played at least 15 games at four different positions for the Mets so far -- second base, third base, and both outfield corners -- but wherever he's been stationed, he's collected hits by the bushel. McNeil has hit safely in all three games since the All-Star break and nine of his last 10 overall, pushing his MLB-leading batting average up to .349.