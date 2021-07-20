McNeil went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

He launched a solo shot off Vladimir Gutierrez in the first inning, going back-to-back with Pete Alonso to give the Mets an early 3-0 lead in the wild affair. McNeil has hit safely in eight straight games, and is slashing .280/.359/.329 over 92 plate appearances since returning from the IL in late June, but Monday's homer was his first in that time and only his fourth of the season as his 2019 power output increasingly looks like a product of that year's rabbit ball.