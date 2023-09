McNeil went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Shifting back to second base with rookie Ronny Mauricio (illness) sidelined, McNeil got hold of a Merrill Kelly fastball and lofted it over the right-field fence in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old is up to nine homers on the season, but three of them have come in September -- a month in which McNeil is so far slashing .277/.320/.532 through 51 plate appearances.