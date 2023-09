McNeil went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.

McNeil singled in his first at-bat before swiping his first bag since Aug. 26 against the Angels. He would then come around to score on a Daniel Vogelbach single as the Mets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. The second baseman registered multiple hits in two of his first three games to open September but has gone just 2-for-15 at the plate since then (spanning four games).