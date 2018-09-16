McNeil went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

McNeil singled and stole second base -- his fifth steal of the season -- in the fourth inning before Brandon Nimmo brought him and Todd Frazier home with a three-run homer. The rookie is now hitting an impressive .373/.396/.549 with one homer, seven RBI and two stolen bases through 14 games this month.