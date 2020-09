McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Since the Mets have been eliminated from the postseason, manager Luis Rojas will rest a few of his everyday players in McNeil, Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis with little being at stake in the regular-season finale. Assuming McNeil goes unused off the bench, he'll wrap up his third big-league season with a .311/.383/.454 slash line over 209 plate appearances.