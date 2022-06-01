site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Takes seat Wednesday
McNeil isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
McNeil went 3-for-4 with two runs in Tuesday's blowout win over the Nationals, but he'll get a breather in the series finale. J.D. Davis is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth.
