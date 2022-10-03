McNeil went 3-for-5 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
McNeil connected on a solo shot off Atlanta starter Charlie Morton in the third inning while adding singles in the first and seventh to collect multiple hits for the fifth straight game. The 30-year-old is batting 11-for-21 during the stretch to boost his average from .317 to .326 -- just one point behind MLB-leader Freddie Freeman. McNeil is slashing .326/.381/.448 with eight home runs, 71 runs and 61 RBI in 145 contests.