McNeil went 3-for-5 in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Royals.

McNeil hit leadoff for the second game in a row with Brandon Nimmo (quadriceps) sidelined again. Since the start of July, McNeil is batting just .247 (24-for-97) over 25 contests, slightly lower than his .256 mark for the season. The second baseman has added a paltry .661 OPS with three home runs, 34 RBI, 46 runs scored and five stolen bases across 106 games.