The Mets plan to reinstate McNeil (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Although McNeil won't be available for the team's weekend series against the Nationals, he's expected to start one of the two games in Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since May 17 due to a left hamstring strain, but he's hit .353 with a home run and two doubles across five rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse.