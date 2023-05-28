Mets manager Buck Showalter said McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies due to groin tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil picked up the injury at some point during the Mets' 10-7 loss Saturday, when he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs while playing all eight innings in the field. Eduardo Escobar will step in at second base Sunday in place of McNeil, who will get at least two full days of rest before the Mets return to action Tuesday versus the Phillies following Monday's team off day.