McNeil went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Diamondbacks.

McNeil got the Mets on the board in the fourth inning with a homer of Zach Davies, his eighth of the year. While it's been a down year for McNeil overall, he's hit well down the stretch, batting .309 (47-for-152) with five homers, four steals and a .806 OPS in 38 games since the start of August. On the season, he's slashing .268/.333/.367 with 67 runs scored and 50 RBI through 588 plate appearances.