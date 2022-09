McNeil went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

The 30-year-old continues to punish the baseball. McNeil has racked up three or more hits five times in his last 18 games, and he's slashing .380/.397/.493 over that stretch with eight doubles, three RBI and eight runs scored. The lack of counting-stat production isn't ideal, but McNeil's .319 batting average would be a career high for a full season if he can maintain it over the final weeks.