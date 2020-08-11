McNeil went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 16-4 loss to the Nationals.

Little went right for the Mets in this one, but McNeil at least had a productive night. After seeing most of his action at third base to begin the season, the 28-year-old has started four straight games in left field while swapping places defensively with J.D. Davis, perhaps in an effort to avoid the back issues that cost McNeil three games earlier this month. Wherever he plays, he just keeps hitting -- McNeil is slashing .327/.397/.408 on the year, although he's still looking for his first homer.