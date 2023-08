McNeil went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The 31-year-old has had a difficult season -- one of many on the Mets -- but McNeil appears to be regaining the form that led him to a batting title in 2022. He's slashing .314/.375/.451 so far in August with a double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs through 13 games, numbers right in line with his performance last year.