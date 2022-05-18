McNeil went 3-for-8 with a double, a run scored and two RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old drove in runs in both ends of the twin bill, smacking an RBI double in the third inning of the matinee before adding a game-tying single in the eighth inning of the nightcap before St. Louis salvaged a split by scoring in the ninth. McNeil extended his RBI streak to four games in the process, but while he's slashing a solid .293/.344/.362 through 16 contests in May, that come with zero homers or steals, six runs and seven RBI.