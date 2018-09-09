McNeil went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Phillies.

It's his third straight contest with an extra-base hit, and McNeil has pushed his slash line with the Mets back up to .329/.389/.483 through 43 games. The 26-year-old rookie appears to be locking down a starting role at the keystone for 2019 with his impressive debut.