McNeil will play third base Sunday against St. Louis, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

McNeil's main focus this spring has been on learning left field, where the Mets hope he'll spend the majority of time this season, but with Jed Lowrie (knee) and Todd Frazier (oblique) currently banged up, he could be needed at third base instead. McNeil appeared four times there in the majors last season and started occasionally at the position in the minors, so the transition should be an easier one.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...