Mets' Jeff McNeil: To get time at third base
McNeil will play third base Sunday against St. Louis, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
McNeil's main focus this spring has been on learning left field, where the Mets hope he'll spend the majority of time this season, but with Jed Lowrie (knee) and Todd Frazier (oblique) currently banged up, he could be needed at third base instead. McNeil appeared four times there in the majors last season and started occasionally at the position in the minors, so the transition should be an easier one.
