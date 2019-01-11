Mets' Jeff McNeil: To play more outfield
McNeil is expected to be used more in the outfield following Thursday's addition of Jed Lowrie, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The Mets have now acquired both Robinson Cano and Lowrie over the offseason, so they'll plan to use McNeil in the outfield more than previously anticipated. The 26-year-old has yet to make a single start in the outfield at the big-league level and has played just four games in the outfield while in the minor leagues, so it's unclear as to how he'll fare when the Mets roll him out there.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...