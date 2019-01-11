McNeil is expected to be used more in the outfield following Thursday's addition of Jed Lowrie, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets have now acquired both Robinson Cano and Lowrie over the offseason, so they'll plan to use McNeil in the outfield more than previously anticipated. The 26-year-old has yet to make a single start in the outfield at the big-league level and has played just four games in the outfield while in the minor leagues, so it's unclear as to how he'll fare when the Mets roll him out there.