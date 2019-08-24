McNeil (hamstring) will play at second and third base as well as the outfield, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil was activated prior to Saturday's contest but is not in the starting lineup. However, he will almost certainly play every day moving forward, though the position could change frequently. Manager Mickey Callaway also said he wasn't sure where he'd bat McNeil, though he has led off for the majority of the season.

