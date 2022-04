McNeil went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start at second base and hitting eighth, McNeil crossed the plate with the go-ahead run as part of the Mets' rally in the top of the ninth. The 30-year-old appears to have put his shaky 2021 performance behind him, slashing .316/.381/.474 through 16 games with one homer, one steal, seven RBI and 10 runs.