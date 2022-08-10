McNeil went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the win over the Reds on Tuesday.
McNeil took Mike Minor deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning before ripping an RBI single off him the sixth frame. The homer was his seventh of the year and second in the last five games. McNeil has now secured at least one hit in 12 games in a row, batting .429 with three home runs, eight RBI and nine runs over that stretch.
