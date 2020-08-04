site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Undergoes MRI
McNeil (back) underwent an MRI on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
McNeil was a late scratch Monday due to lower-back tightness. How much more time he's set to miss depends on the results of the MRI.
