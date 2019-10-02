McNeil (wrist) underwent surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right wrist on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The surgery was largely expected and usually carries a six-week recovery timeline, meaning McNeil should be ready for spring training. The 27-year-old finished fourth in the National League with a .318 batting average in 2019, and also recorded 23 home runs and 75 RBI over 133 games.