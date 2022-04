McNeil went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 5-0 win Sunday over the Diamondbacks.

McNeil walked and stole second in the first and added another walk in the fifth. It was the third consecutive game that he hit leadoff, played left field and reached base safely twice. To start the season, the 30-year-old looks more like the player that hit .319/.383/.501 from 2018 to 2020 than the guy that hit .251/.319/.360 in 2021.