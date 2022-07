McNeil (personal) will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil will return to action after missing three contests while observing the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.