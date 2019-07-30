McNeil (lower leg) is starting in right field and leading off Tuesday against the White Sox.

McNeil left Sunday's matchup after being hit by a pitch on his right shin, though he'll be able to return to action for the series opener after benefitting from a scheduled off day Monday. He's slashing .336/.397/.507 with 10 homers and 44 RBI over 91 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories