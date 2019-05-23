McNeil (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets were optimistic that McNeil would be ready to rejoin the lineup in the series finale after sitting out Wednesday, but his left hamstring is apparently still bothering him. With McNeil and Robinson Cano (quadriceps) both banged up, the Mets will hand starts to J.D. Davis in left field and Adeiny Hechavarria at second base.