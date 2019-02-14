Mets' Jeff McNeil: Working mostly in left field
McNeil is expected to primarily work in left field to start the 2019 season, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
McNeil spent much of 2018 at second and third base, making just two appearances in left field. However, with the additions of Robinson Cano and Jed Lowrie during the offseason, the Mets decided to make McNeil an outfielder for 2019. As things stand, the Mets plan to employ McNeil in left field against right-handed pitching, with Brandon Nimmo in center field and Michael Conforto covering right field to begin the season. This likely means McNeil will be in a platoon situation with Keon Broxton or Juan Lagares, which could limit McNeil's at-bats over the course of the season.
