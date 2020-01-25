Mets' Jeff McNeil: Wrist fully healed
McNeil (wrist) said Saturday that his injury is fully healed, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
McNeil underwent surgery at the beginning of October, and his rehab went according to plan. The 27-year-old figures to spend a good portion of his time at third base this season, but his defensive versatility props up his fantasy value and should give him more chances to play heading into 2020.
