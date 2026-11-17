The Mets selected Rojas' contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Rojas is widely considered to be the top prospect in the Mets' farm system, so it makes sense that they would give him a 40-man roster spot and protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 21-year-old infielder spent most of the 2026 season at Double-A, where he slashed .270/.336/.492 with 24 homers, 86 RBI, 82 runs scored and 19 steals between the Cubs' and Mets' affiliates. He'll have an opportunity to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training, though it's more likely that he begins the new season at Triple-A.