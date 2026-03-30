Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Polanco is dealing with a sore Achilles but feels well enough to serve as a designated hitter, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Polanco is in the Mets' lineup at DH on Monday in St. Louis and could remain in that slot for a bit as a precaution. Jared Young is getting a start at first base Monday in Polanco's place, but it should be Brett Baty getting the bulk of the reps there until Polanco is able to play the field. Baty is starting in right field Monday.