Mets' Jorge Polanco: Moves to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Polanco (Achilles/ankle) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

He has already spent over 60 days on the shelf, so the transaction won't affect Polanco's timeline for a return and was made for the purpose of opening up a 40-man roster spot for infielder Zack Short, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Tigers. Polanco was pulled off his rehab assignment earlier this month when he experienced renewed soreness in his ankle, but he received a favorable evaluation after undergoing an MRI last week and is expected to resume playing in minor-league games this week. He'll be used exclusively as a designated hitter when he restarts the assignment and could eventually displace MJ Melendez as the top option at that spot once he's deemed ready to return from the IL.