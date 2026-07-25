Mets' Juan Soto: On IL with calf strain

The Mets placed Soto (calf) on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left calf.

Soto made an early exit from Friday's contest against the Dodgers due to a sore left calf, marking the second time he's been forced out of a game because of his calf since the All-Star break. MRI results confirmed Saturday that the 27-year-old has suffered a Grade 2 strain, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com, and although no definitive return timeline has been established just yet, interim manager Andy Green confirmed that Soto's absence will be longer than the two weeks he missed with a right calf strain in April. Jorge Polanco figures to see consistent starts as New York's designated hitter while Soto is out, and Eric Wagaman will come up from Triple-A Syracuse to replenish the team's bench depth.