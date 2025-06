Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

He provided the Mets' only offense when he took Spencer Schwellenbach deep in the sixth inning. Nine of Soto's 17 homers on the season have come since May 31, a stretch of 22 games in which he's slashing .324/.485/.730 with 17 RBI, 21 runs and an elite 22:13 BB:K.