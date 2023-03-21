Verlander gave up two runs on two hits and six walks over 4.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out three.

The 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner came into the game with zero walks in 11.1 spring innings, not to mention 16 strikeouts, so Verlander can probably get a mulligan on this one. The Mets aren't expecting him to repeat last season's incredible 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, but after handing him a two-year, $87 million contract in the offseason, the team is counting on him to pitch like an ace and hopefully win at least 15 games for the 13th time in his Hall of Fame career.