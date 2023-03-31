Verlander (shoulder) did some light throwing Friday in Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday after being diagnosed with a low-grade teres major strain, but has the blessing from team doctors to continue throwing on the side so that he won't require an overly lengthy build-up once he's cleared again for mound work. The veteran ace is scheduled to undergo new imaging tests on his upper right arm late next week to gauge the healing process. There should be a clearer timetable for his Mets debut once those scans are reviewed. Tylor Megill is filling his rotation spot.
