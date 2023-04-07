Verlander (shoulder) said Friday that he's upped his throwing intensity to 75 percent and expects to join the Mets well before the end of April, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Verlander noted that he's really turned a corner in the last few days and is "really close to being able to take off the leash." The veteran hurler is coming back from a low-grade teres major muscle strain and will surely need a couple rehab starts before being activated, but it seems likely he's progressing very well.