Verlander (2-2) allowed one run on three hits over eight frames, striking out five and earning a win over the Guardians in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Verlander bounced back from his last ugly outing with a stellar performance Sunday. He coughed up a solo shot to Jose Ramirez in the first inning and was nearly untouchable the rest of the way. Verlander retired 10 straight batters on two occasions, including the final 10 he faced. He's now sporting a 3.60 ERA through 25 innings in his first four starts of the year. Verlander's next start is lined up to be in Colorado.