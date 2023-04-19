Verlander (shoulder) is expected to throw a live batting practice session Sunday ahead of a minor-league rehab start next Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Moving to a five-day throwing schedule is a strong sign the 2022 AL Cy Young Award winner is closing in on activation from the injured list. If he needs only one rehab start, the veteran right-hander figures to make his Mets debut in early May, and the team could certainly use him after Carlos Carrasco (elbow) joined Verlander and Jose Quintana (ribs) on the shelf Tuesday. Joey Lucchesi appears to be the most likely candidate to plug the hole in the team's rotation until Verlander is ready.